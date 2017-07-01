Mariners' Mike Zunino: Day off Saturday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Zunino will get a standard day off after starting the past four games behind the plate. In his place, veteran Carlos Ruiz is set to catch Sam Gaviglio while batting ninth in the order.

