Mariners' Mike Zunino: Drives in three Monday
Zunino went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBI Monday in Houston.
Zunino hit a two-run double in the fourth inning and added a solo homer in the eighth. The catcher also struck out twice, bringing his season rate up to 38.1 percent. Zunino's .470 slugging percentage is tied with his 2016 career high, so he's doing plenty of damage when he's able to put the ball in play.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...