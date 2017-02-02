Zunino enters the 2017 season as the starting catcher, primarily due to his outstanding defensive skills, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The 2012 third overall pick will finally get first crack at the starting job from the onset of a campaign. Zunino began last season at Triple-A Tacoma, where he slashed a solid .286/.376/.521 with 17 homers and 57 RBI over 79 games. He receive a mid-July call-up to the big league club and was even better there in the early going, smacking two homers in his first game and generating a .280/.396/.707 line with five doubles, nine homers and 21 RBI over his first 26 contests. The torrid pace wasn't sustainable over the long term, however, as Zunino hit just .146 with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBI over the final 29 games of the season. The Mariners are willing to live with those offensive inconsistencies due to the 25-year-old's stellar defense, as they consider his ability to handle the pitching staff to be at a near-elite level. The team also appears to have found an ideal veteran complement in former All-Star Carlos Ruiz, whom they acquired in a Nov. 7 trade with the Dodgers. According to manager Scott Servais, although he envisions Zunino as the clear-cut starter, he'll leverage Ruiz's presence to potentially give the former more days off than a typical first-string backstop. "Understand we're not looking forward for Mike Zunino to play or catch 125 or 130 games," Servais said. "That's not the point. So when he does hit a little funk and we need to give him a few days off, we've got Ruiz to step in there and let him play a few days. I think it's a good mix."