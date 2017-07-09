Mariners' Mike Zunino: Gets day off Sunday
Zunino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Zunino has started each of the past four games for the Mariners -- collecting just one hit in the process -- and will cede the start behind the plate to Carlos Ruiz. Zunino will finish the first half with 12 homers and 36 RBI to go along with his .223 average.
