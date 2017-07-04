Mariners' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench Tuesday

Zunino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Zunino is just 2-for-22 (.091) over his last eight games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Carlos Ruiz takes over behind the dish. Despite the mini-slump, Zunino is still slashing .284/.347/.659 with 10 homers in 27 games since the start of June.