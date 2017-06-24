Mariners' Mike Zunino: Jacks three-run homer Friday

Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double and three-run homer in a 13-3 win over the Astros on Friday.

The slugging backstop doesn't show any signs of slowing down, with Friday's blast his ninth of June and 10th overall since returning to the majors from Triple-A Tacoma in late May. Zunino's jaw-dropping body of work in the 86 plate appearances he's seen over that span includes a .492 wOBA, .423 ISO, 1.213 OPS, 36.2 percent line-drive rate and 46.8 percent hard-contact rate. The one caveat is that regression on the .526 BABIP he's compiled during that stretch is inevitable, and given that he's still striking out at a robust 37.2 percent clip, he could see a notable drop-off if he keeps up his feast-or-famine tendencies.