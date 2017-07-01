Mariners' Mike Zunino: Keeps on mashing Friday
Zunino went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.
The 26-year-old backstop had actually looked human in his last three games, going 0-for-9 during that span. However, Zunino bounced back to smack his 10th home run of June on Friday, giving him a jaw-dropping 31 RBI for the month. He also notably avoided striking out altogether for only the second time in the last 13 games, an area of his game that continues to be his most prominent weak spot. It remains to be seen if Zunino will be able to keep up the impressive offensive pace he's set since returning from Triple-A Tacoma in late May, but he undeniably regained a considerable degree of confidence at the plate during his most recent minor-league stint.
