Zunino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Zunino is hitting just .189 (7-for-37) through 11 games so far, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Carlos Ruiz will take over behind the dish for the second time in three games.

