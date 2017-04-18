Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in lineup Tuesday
Zunino is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Zunino is hitting just .189 (7-for-37) through 11 games so far, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Carlos Ruiz will take over behind the dish for the second time in three games.
