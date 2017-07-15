Play

Mariners' Mike Zunino: Not in Saturday's lineup

Zunino is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Saturday.

Zunino gets a standard day off after catching and going 1-for-3 at the plate during Friday's game. In his place, Carlos Ruiz will man the duties behind the plate while batting ninth.

