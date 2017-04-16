Zunino is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's a normal off day for Zunino, who was behind the plate for the first two games of the series. Carlos Ruiz will draw the catching honors Sunday, working as the battery mate for Hisashi Iwakuma.

