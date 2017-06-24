Mariners' Mike Zunino: Out of Saturday's lineup
Zunino is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
While the slugging catcher has posted a .348/.397/.803 batting line with nine home runs and 29 RBI in June, his 37.0 percent strikeout rate suggests his batting average over that span will likely be unsustainable. However, Zunino continues to display the power form that made him an attractive backstop as he rose through the minor-league ranks and that shouldn't disappear. He'll yield Saturday's start to Carlos Ruiz, but should rejoin the lineup Sunday.
