Mariners' Mike Zunino: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Zunino has been scratched from Friday's lineup, but the catcher has no health issues, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Carlos Ruiz will take his place in Seattle's lineup, batting eighth. Zunino is hitting a brutal .205/.255/.295 over 14 games with no home runs and two RBI and has now been out of the Mariners lineup three times since Sunday.
