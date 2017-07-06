Mariners' Mike Zunino: Smacks 12th homer

Zunino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Kansas City.

Since being recalled from the minors in late May, Zunino has 12 round trippers, 34 RBI, 17 runs and a .275/.333/.625 slash line through just 37 games. It's been an elite stretch. His 40.2 strikeout percentage during that span is a worrisome mark, and the backstop has already begun to slow down. However, his power is unquestioned at this point. While his batting average and homer pace are like to continue declining, he's still a solid fantasy option in the majority of settings.

