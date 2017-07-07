Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

After rapping out six hits over his first four games in his return from the disabled list back on June 11, Haniger hit the skids, slashing just .156/.203/.280 in the 75 plate appearances he logged over the following 18 contests. Thursday's effort therefore marked a breakout of sorts and represented the 26-year-old's first homer and multi-hit effort since June 21. It remains to be seen if the much-needed success will serve as a springboard back to the stellar production that Haniger offered prior to the recent slump.