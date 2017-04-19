Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Breaks up no-hitter Tuesday
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Marlins.
With one out in the ninth and the Marlins on the verge of a combined no-hitter, Haniger turned on a 2-1 Kyle Barraclough pitch and blasted it into deep right center, resulting in a two-bagger that would serve as the Mariners' only hit on the night. The 26-year-old outfielder has been as good as he teased he could be during spring, and he now has a 12-game hitting streak. While that stretch has been undeniably impressive, it's likely that Haniger has yet to truly explode; he's hasn't tallied more than two hits in any game, leading to a solid .293 average that nevertheless has the potential to go much higher once he truly hits his stride.
