Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues producing in Friday win
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Haniger drove home Jarrod Dyson with his seventh-inning hit to deep left, which proved to be the game-winning run in a badly-needed victory for the Mariners. The 26-year-old outfielder has been largely immune to the malaise that's engulfed the majority of his teammates thus far this season, as Friday's game marked his eighth straight with at least one hit. He's also reached safely in every game this season and is second on the team behind Robinson Cano with seven RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Two more hits Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Displays power with another home run•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Second homer of season Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts first homer in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Batting second again Tuesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...