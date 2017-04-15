Haniger went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI single in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Haniger drove home Jarrod Dyson with his seventh-inning hit to deep left, which proved to be the game-winning run in a badly-needed victory for the Mariners. The 26-year-old outfielder has been largely immune to the malaise that's engulfed the majority of his teammates thus far this season, as Friday's game marked his eighth straight with at least one hit. He's also reached safely in every game this season and is second on the team behind Robinson Cano with seven RBI.