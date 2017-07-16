Haniger was forced to leave Saturday's game against the White Sox after jamming his finger on a bunt attempt in the fifth inning, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With Danny Valencia on second base, Haniger attempted to lay down a bunt on a 1-0 pitch from Mike Pelfrey, but ended up with a painful departure from the contest. The 26-year-old was able to finish the at-bat and play the next half inning in right field before being lifted for pinch hitter Guillermo Heredia, so his removal may have been a precautionary measure by the team. Future evaluations should yield a more conclusive diagnosis, so consider Haniger day-to-day for now.