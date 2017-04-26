Haniger, who exited Tuesday's game early with a strained oblique, will fly back to Seattle to undergo further tests Wednesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Haniger had apparently been dealing with a tight oblique over the past few days, but felt that it wasn't significant enough to cause him to sit out a game, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. More news regarding the right fielder's status should become available in the coming days, but it sure sounds like he's heading toward a DL stint.