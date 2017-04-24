Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps on raking Sunday
Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Athletics.
As would be expected considering his early-season tear, Haniger was a key contributor to the Mariners' 11-run outburst, extending his season-long streak of reaching safely to 20 games. The 26-year-old outfielder has been one of the steals of the offseason in all of baseball after coming to Seattle in a Nov. 23 five-player trade with the Diamondbacks that also netted Jean Segura. Factoring in Sunday's production, Haniger now sports team-leading totals in hits (25), batting average (.321), RBI (16), runs (19), OBP (.430) and OPS (1.020) while also sharing the top spot in walks (13) with Nelson Cruz.
