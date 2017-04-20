Haniger went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs against the Marlins on Wednesday.

He's now hit in 13 straight games, and Haniger's checking the boxes across every fantasy category -- he's now hitting .323 with four homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs and a pair of steals. The 26-year-old was a popular sleeper heading into the season, and he's rapidly developed into an upper-crust fantasy asset.