Mariners' Mitch Haniger: May head to DL
Haniger (oblique) could be facing a stint on the disabled list, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The right fielder headed back to Seattle for further testing on his ailing oblique, and given the nature of injuries like this, it's not too surprising to see that a DL stint is being considered. No timetable for his return is evident as of now, but things should become clearer once the results of his tests are revealed.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Heading to Seattle for testing•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with strained oblique Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps on raking Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Triples in team's only run Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps piling up stats•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Breaks up no-hitter Tuesday•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...