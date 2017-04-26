Haniger (oblique) could be facing a stint on the disabled list, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The right fielder headed back to Seattle for further testing on his ailing oblique, and given the nature of injuries like this, it's not too surprising to see that a DL stint is being considered. No timetable for his return is evident as of now, but things should become clearer once the results of his tests are revealed.