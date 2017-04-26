Haniger (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Haniger was forced out of Tuesday's game with the strained right oblique muscle, and after reevaluating him a day later, the Mariners quickly determined the outfielder was dealing with more than a day-to-day situation. It's a tough break for Haniger, who had gotten off to a sizzling .338/.442/.600 start to the season in his first campaign with the Mariners. While Haniger is out, it's expected that Ben Gamel, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, will be in store for the bulk of the action in right field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories