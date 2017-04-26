Haniger (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Haniger was forced out of Tuesday's game with the strained right oblique muscle, and after reevaluating him a day later, the Mariners quickly determined the outfielder was dealing with more than a day-to-day situation. It's a tough break for Haniger, who had gotten off to a sizzling .338/.442/.600 start to the season in his first campaign with the Mariners. While Haniger is out, it's expected that Ben Gamel, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, will be in store for the bulk of the action in right field.