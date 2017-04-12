Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Tuesday
Haniger went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, three walks and a run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.
Haniger continues to evolve as a table-setting presence near the top of the order, although his .395 OBP has been far from maximized by the sluggers that hit behind him. The 26-year-old outfielder now has a six-game hitting streak, doubles in back-to-back games and at least one RBI in four straight contests.
