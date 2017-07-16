Haniger (finger) will be available off the bench as a pinch runner in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The Mariners are labeling Haniger as day-to-day after the outfielder jammed his finger on a bunt attempt during a fifth-inning at-bat Saturday, but it doesn't sound as though he's been cleared to swing a bat just yet. While X-rays on Haniger's finger came back negative, he may need a couple days for the soreness to subside before he's cleared to resume full-time duties. Taylor Motter will pick up a start in the outfield in his stead Sunday.