Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Plates four more runs Sunday
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and four RBI during Sunday's win over Texas.
During his active 10-game hitting streak, Haniger has four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a .359/.457/.718 slash line. It's an impressive start after he flashed upside during his 2016 debut with Arizona. Expect there to be peaks and valleys throughout his first full season in the majors, but he appears locked into the two-hole, directly in front of Seattle's three best hitters. That cushy setup will certainly help his fantasy floor.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues producing in Friday win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Two more hits Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Displays power with another home run•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Second homer of season Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts first homer in win•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...