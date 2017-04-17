Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and four RBI during Sunday's win over Texas.

During his active 10-game hitting streak, Haniger has four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a .359/.457/.718 slash line. It's an impressive start after he flashed upside during his 2016 debut with Arizona. Expect there to be peaks and valleys throughout his first full season in the majors, but he appears locked into the two-hole, directly in front of Seattle's three best hitters. That cushy setup will certainly help his fantasy floor.