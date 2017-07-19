Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup
Haniger (finger) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
There was a chance that Haniger could have returned for Wednesday's series finale, but instead, he will spend the fourth straight game on the bench while healing from a jammed finger. The outfielder was available off the bench during Tuesday's game, and although he didn't get in, it is likely that the same scenario is in play for Wednesday. Haniger should be considered day-to-day for now, and could slide back into the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Partakes in batting practice Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out of lineup but available Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: X-rays negative on finger•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits game with finger injury•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...