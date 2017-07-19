Haniger (finger) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

There was a chance that Haniger could have returned for Wednesday's series finale, but instead, he will spend the fourth straight game on the bench while healing from a jammed finger. The outfielder was available off the bench during Tuesday's game, and although he didn't get in, it is likely that the same scenario is in play for Wednesday. Haniger should be considered day-to-day for now, and could slide back into the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees.