Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returns to lineup Thursday
Haniger (finger) is back in action Thursday against the Yankees, batting seventh and playing right field.
The rookie outfielder left Saturday's contest with a jammed finger, and after a few days off, it seems that everything is back in working order. He'll resume his normal duties in the outfield, although he'll need to improve his .206 batting average in 28 games since returning from the DL if he wants to fend off Guillermo Heredia for playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hoping to return Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Partakes in batting practice Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup Monday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out of lineup but available Sunday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...