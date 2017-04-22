Haniger went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

The emerging outfielder opened the scoring on the night with a three-bagger that plated Guillermo Heredia in the third, one night after seeing his 13-game hitting streak snapped in a 9-6 loss. The hit extended Haniger's team-leading RBI total to 16 and represented his first hit against Oakland pitching in what his now eight at-bats. The 26-year-old's early-season performance and premium spot near the top of the order make him one of the hottest properties on the fantasy landscape in the early going of the 2017 campaign.

