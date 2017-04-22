Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Triples in team's only run Friday
Haniger went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in a 3-1 loss to the Athletics on Friday
The emerging outfielder opened the scoring on the night with a three-bagger that plated Guillermo Heredia in the third one night after seeing his 13-game hitting streak snapped in a 9-6 loss. The hit extended Haniger's team-leading RBI total to 16 and represented his first hit against Oakland pitching in eight at-bats. The 26-year-old's early-season performance and premium spot near the top of the order make him one of the hottest properties on the fantasy landscape in the early going of the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Keeps piling up stats•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Breaks up no-hitter Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Plates four more runs Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Continues producing in Friday win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Two more hits Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...