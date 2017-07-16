Manager Scott Servais said X-rays came back negative on Haniger's injured finger, but noted he may miss a couple of games, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The good news here is a DL-stint appears to have been avoided, but Haniger will likely be out of commission through the weekend at the least. The rookie outfielder jammed his finger while attempting to lay down a bunt in Saturday's game against the White Sox and was replaced by Guillermo Heredia, a potential option for his replacement over next couple days. Haniger missed a good portion of the beginning of the season due to an oblique injury.