Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues strong month Saturday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

The slugging outfielder was the only Mariners player to log multiple hits Saturday, as Lance McCullers and a cadre of Astros relievers largely stymied the Seattle offense. Despite a quiet month in the long-ball department, Cruz is enjoying his best stretch of the season at the plate, having amassed 10 multi-hit efforts this June as part of a .333/.420/.520 line. The surge has served to raise his season average 18 points to .295 since June 2, and he continues to dominate the team's offensive leaderboard with high-water marks in batting average, home runs (14), RBI (58), OBP (.379) and hits (76).

