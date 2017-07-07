Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues to play through sore knee
Cruz continues to deal with knee soreness but remains in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais will likely continue to keep Cruz at the DH spot to limit the wear and tear on his already-sore knee. Cruz started battling his knee issue last weekend and was held out of the lineup for two games before being used as a pinch-hitter Monday. He's gone 4-for-7 with a home run and four RBI since returning, so Cruz is clearly still able to hit up to his standards. Still, his knee will be something for owners to monitor in the days leading up to the All-Star break.
