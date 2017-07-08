Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in five to fuel Friday win
Cruz went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBI during Friday's win over Oakland.
Cruz is turning in another excellent fantasy season with 16 homers, 68 RBI, 41 runs and a .297/.378/.521 slash line. He has been playing through some knee soreness recently, so there is some concern, and especially since the veteran is headed to the All-Star game instead of receiving a breather. Still, even if manager Scott Servais opts to provide Cruz with the occasional day off going forward to keep him healthy, it shouldn't significantly impact his year-end numbers.
