Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with knee discomfort

Cruz was lifted from Saturday's game against the Angels in the fifth inning with right knee discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz has missed time recently due to an ailing right calf muscle, though this injury appears to be unrelated. The 36-year-old singled in his first at-bat before being replaced at the DH slot by Mike Zunino. Cruz is currently pacing the Mariners with 59 RBI this season and appears well on his way to an All-Star selection, but can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday.