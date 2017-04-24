Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Explodes with five-RBI day Sunday
Cruz went 2-for-4 with five RBI from a bases-loaded walk, RBI double and three-run home run in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Athletics while scoring three times overall.
The veteran slugger finally generated the caliber of performance that the Mariners and fantasy owners alike had been clamoring for, helping to break the game open with a 415-foot shot in the sixth that extended Seattle's lead to 9-0. Cruz extended his hitting streak to five games in spectacular fashion with Sunday's effort while breaking a five-game homer drought in the process. The RBI output also vaulted him to second on team behind only the red-hot Mitch Haniger.
