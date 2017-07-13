Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitless in All-Star appearance

Cruz went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the American League's 2-1 victory over the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Cruz's night will best be remembered for his impromptu photo op with home plate umpire Joe West, as he came up empty in his two opportunities against Zack Greinke and Kenley Jansen, respectively. The veteran slugger enters the second half of the season leading the Mariners in home runs (17) and RBI (70) while checking in tied for second with Robinson Cano in hits (87).