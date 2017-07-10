Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 17th round tripper Sunday

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's win over Oakland.

The veteran is quickly quieting any lingering concerns over his knee soreness by going 8-for-22 with three home runs and 11 RBI through his past six games. Cruz is headed to the All-Star game, and while fantasy owners would likely prefer to see him rest up for the second half, his recent outburst at the plate is encouraging.