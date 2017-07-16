Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 18th bomb Saturday
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
The veteran is heating up with four homers and 11 RBI through his past seven games and is up to a .292/.372/.525 slash line with 18 bombs and 72 RBI for the campaign. Cruz was battling knee soreness entering the All-Star break, so his health is worth monitoring. But barring aggravating the ailment and missing time, he projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitless in All-Star appearance•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 17th round tripper Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in five to fuel Friday win•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues to play through sore knee•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers in Wednesday loss•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ropes two hits in return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...