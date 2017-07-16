Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 18th bomb Saturday

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

The veteran is heating up with four homers and 11 RBI through his past seven games and is up to a .292/.372/.525 slash line with 18 bombs and 72 RBI for the campaign. Cruz was battling knee soreness entering the All-Star break, so his health is worth monitoring. But barring aggravating the ailment and missing time, he projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset.