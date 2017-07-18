Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 20th long ball

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's 9-7 win over Houston.

Cruz was one of four players to hit one out for the homer-happy Mariners in this 10-inning affair, joining Mike Zunino, Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia. His three home runs in the past three games have the 37-year-old slugger over the 20-homer mark for the ninth consecutive season.

