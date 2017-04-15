Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits first homer of season Friday
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Cruz lined his first homer of the season to center field in the fourth inning and just missed a double down the line with two men on in the seventh, only to ground into a double-play on the next pitch. The slugger got off to a slow start to the season, but he has collected six hits through the team's first four home games and will look to pick up the power production after finally seeing a ball fly over the fence.
