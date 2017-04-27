Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers for third consecutive game
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's win over Detroit.
That's now three straight games with a homer for Cruz, who has 10 RBI in that span. He also has a seven-game hitting streak going, and Wednesday's performance actually lowered his batting average during that span to .522. Father Time clearly has not come for the 36-year-old Cruz quite yet.
