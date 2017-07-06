Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers in Wednesday loss

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Kansas City.

The blast was Cruz's 15th of the year, and he's now up to 63 RBI, 40 runs and a .294/.378/.514 slash line. While he'll need to pick up his homer pace to make it four consecutive seasons with 40 round trippers, Cruz is still turning in another high-end fantasy campaign hitting in the heart of the Seattle lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast