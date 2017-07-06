Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers in Wednesday loss
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Kansas City.
The blast was Cruz's 15th of the year, and he's now up to 63 RBI, 40 runs and a .294/.378/.514 slash line. While he'll need to pick up his homer pace to make it four consecutive seasons with 40 round trippers, Cruz is still turning in another high-end fantasy campaign hitting in the heart of the Seattle lineup.
