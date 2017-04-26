Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps offensive explosion going

Cruz went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI against the Tigers in Tuesday's 19-9 loss.

You certainly can't hang this defeat on Cruz, who's now hit safely in six straight games and driven home eight in the last two. After starting off the season 2-for-25, he's gone 20-for-49 (.408) with all four of his homers and 15 RBI over the last 14 games.

