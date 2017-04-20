Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps on hitting Wednesday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

As is the case with several of his teammates, Cruz's bat seems to be perking up over the last few games, as he's now hit safely in eight of his last nine contests. Wednesday's effort marked his third multi-hit game over that stretch, a span that also includes his first two home runs of the season. Naturally, Cruz's track record should have prevented any owners jettisoning him during his early struggles, and he now appears to be on the way to reaching his typical levels of production.