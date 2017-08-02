Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Keeps power display going in win
Cruz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.
Cruz opened the scoring on the night with a 404-foot shot to left in the second, his second round tripper in the last three games. The slugging outfielder also has a modest four-game hitting streak and is currently on pace to post a slugging percentage of over .500 for the fourth straight campaign. Cruz has been a bit more disciplined at the plate this season as well, as he's seen a reduction in strikeout rate from 23.8 percent to 20.4 percent and a boost in walk rate from 9.3 percent to 11.0 percent.
