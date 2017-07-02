Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out with knee injury Sunday
Cruz (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cruz was removed from Saturday's game after experiencing pain in his right knee following a slide into second base in the second inning, prompting the Mariners to give him the series finale off while they evaluate the injury. The veteran is being listed as day-to-day for the time being and will be reevaluated in Seattle on Monday, but with the All-Star break approaching, it wouldn't be surprising if the team exercised extra precaution. The Mariners recalled Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday to offer another outfield or DH bat in the interim while Cruz heals up.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with knee discomfort•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues strong month Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Plates three more Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Plates four in Monday blowout•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...