Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out with knee injury Sunday

Cruz (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz was removed from Saturday's game after experiencing pain in his right knee following a slide into second base in the second inning, prompting the Mariners to give him the series finale off while they evaluate the injury. The veteran is being listed as day-to-day for the time being and will be reevaluated in Seattle on Monday, but with the All-Star break approaching, it wouldn't be surprising if the team exercised extra precaution. The Mariners recalled Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday to offer another outfield or DH bat in the interim while Cruz heals up.

