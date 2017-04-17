Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Pair of timely hits Sunday

Cruz went 2-for-5 with two RBI singles in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Cruz opened the scoring with a run-scoring single in the first and then brought home the winning run in the ninth with an infield hit that plated Mike Freeman. The slugging outfielder has begun finding his way at the plate in 2017, as he now has a six-game hitting streak that has raised his average from .080 to .229. He still has just one home run on the season, however, so odds are some round trippers should soon follow now that he's begun to hit consistently.