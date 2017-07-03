Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains out Monday

Cruz (knee) is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz injured himself sliding into second base during Saturday's game against the Angels, and the ailment is apparently still bothering him as he's out of the lineup for a second straight contest. There has been no update on his status following Monday's reevaluation, so he'll continue to be listed as day-to-day for the time being. Boog Powell is serving as the designated hitter in his place.