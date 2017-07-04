Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Cruz (knee) is batting fourth and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was able to pinch hit in Monday's loss to the Royals, signaling that he would be ready to return to the lineup after missing a couple of contests with a knee injury. The 37-year-old, who is slashing .286/.369/.500 with 14 homers in 79 games (276 at-bats) this season, will face Danny Duffy in his return to the lineup.
