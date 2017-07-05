Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ropes two hits in return
Cruz (knee) went 2-for-2 with a two-run single in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.
The veteran slugger and newly minted All-Star was able to serve as the designated hitter after pinch hitting in Monday's game and came through with a timely two-run single in the first. The blast just missed ending Cruz's month-long home-run drought by a matter of inches, but did keep the 37-year-old in the team lead for RBI (61) by one over Robinson Cano. Although he exited the game after two at-bats Tuesday for pinch hitter Mike Zunino, there has been no indication that the move was related to any flare-up of Cruz's knee.
